Oct 01
Overview
-- Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton) has made
progress collecting accounts receivables, the recoverability of which was
questioned by its previous auditor.
-- We are affirming our 'CCC+' ratings on the company and removing them
from CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- The stable outlook balances the significant cash supporting Agroton's
liquidity over the next 12 months against the difficulty we believe it may
have refinancing or repaying its bond maturing in July 2014.
Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC+'
long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton). At the same
time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with
developing implications on May 15, 2012.
Rationale
The rating affirmation follows the progress Agroton has made in collecting its
receivables, the recoverability of which were questioned by its previous
auditor Baker Tilly Klitou. The collection of these accounts receivable
nevertheless took more than nine months, which is longer than we had
originally estimated. We believe that the process was so protracted because of
the company's significant customer concentration as well as what we view as
the company's risky trading policies. We also consider that the somewhat
limited transparency of the company's plans and its evolving corporate
governance weigh on its credit quality.
The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of Agroton's "weak" business
risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria
define these terms. We consider Agroton's business risk profile to be
constrained by the high risk associated with doing business in Ukraine
(B+/Negative/B), which has a history of government intervention in the
agricultural sector. Furthermore, external factors such as difficult weather
conditions can greatly influence the global supply of soft commodities, such
as wheat and sunflower seeds, which are Agroton's main crops. This, in turn,
creates high earnings' volatility for Agroton. Partly offsetting these risks
are the positive long-term demand trends for crops, especially in emerging
markets, such as the Middle East. We also view positively the sizable scale of
Agroton's operations and storage capacities in Ukraine.
We view Agroton's financial risk profile as highly leveraged mainly because we
forecast that it will generate negative free cash flow until 2014, as we
foresee Agroton expanding its operations and investing in equipment. We also
note that Agroton has high exposure to currency exchange risk given that its
revenues are in local currency (Ukrainian hryvnia), whereas its debt
obligations are denominated in U.S. dollars.