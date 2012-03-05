(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Kutty Flush Doors and Furniture Co Pvt Ltd's (Kutty) 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Kutty.

The ratings were classified as non-monitored on 02 March 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Kutty Flush Doors and Furniture's` Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category' available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Kutty's bank loans ratings as follows:

- INR26m long-term loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR34m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn