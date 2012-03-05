(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Suraj Constructions's (Suraj) 'Fitch D(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. The 'Fitch D(ind)nm' rating on Suraj's INR136.2m secured cash credit limit has also been withdrawn.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Suraj.

Fitch migrated Suraj to the non-monitored category on 8 March 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).