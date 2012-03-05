(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that although the Belgian subnational political system is rather fragmented, the scope of Belgian subnationals' responsibilities is broad. Due to a thorough decentralisation process, they enjoy an important level of budget revenue autonomy and benefit form a strong intergovernmental supervision system. The overall strength of the institutional framework remains a key factor for Belgian subnationals' solvency.

The report focuses on the organisation of the three tiers of local and regional governments (LRGs), focussing on their political powers, spending responsibilities, the nature of their revenue, and notably, the effect of the recent reforms. Fitch considers that the institutional reform set in 2011 has mainly clarified the elections process and should reinforce the subnational political stability. Fitch also considers that the funding law foreseen within this reform should increase the fiscal autonomy of the regions and reinforce the equalisation system between them while the communities will rely increasingly on federal grants.

Fitch notes that in the past few years, LRGs have made significant efforts to reduce their deficits. As part of the revision of growth forecasts the LRGs will reduce their 2012 budgets by 17%. This reduction should come partly from cuts by the regions and community and partly from streamlining measures taken by local authorities. This should keep the deficit at 2.8% of GDP in 2012 at the national level.

Although the level of Belgian subnationals' debt increased in recent years due to the support for the financial sector, overall debt remains under control, accounting for less than 15% of the federal state's debt. Fitch forecasts that due to an improvement in the overall result, the overall subnationals' debt should slightly decrease in the medium term.

The report, entitled 'Institutional Framework for Belgium Subnationals', covers Belgium subnationals' legal frameworks, budget execution and control procedures, updated budgetary framework, including budget revenue sources and expenditure assignment, inter-governmental relations and debt issues. It is one of a series of Fitch reports examining the institutional frameworks for subnationals in various countries, all of which are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belgium Subnationals - Institutional Framework (English Version)

here