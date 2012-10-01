(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed Compartment CIF Assets
2001-1's senior units at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating action follows the decision by Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France (3CIF; 'A'/Stable/'F1') that CIF Assets waive the provisions
pertaining to 3CIF's Short-term and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as
outlined in the transaction documentation. The scope of this waiver includes
triggers relating to 3CIF's role as swap counterparty and liquidity provider, as
well as 3CIF's certificate of deposits, which constitute eligible investment for
the issuer's cash. The temporary waiver came in force on 10 September 2012 and
is expected to remain until the earliest of 28 February 2013 and the
implementation of a guarantee by the French state.
The implementation of the temporary waiver occurred as a result of Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD, 'A'/Stable/'F1'), 3CIF's parent
company, ongoing inability to refinance itself cost effectively in the market.
It also follows the public announcement that the French state will provide a
guarantee to help CIFD meet its financial obligations. According to the French
state, this support requires the approval of the French Parliament and the
European Commission, both of which Fitch expects to be forthcoming.
CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs were affirmed at 'A' and 'F1', respectively, on
28 September 2012 (see "Fitch Affirms CIFD at 'A'; Downgrades VR to 'f'" at
www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, 3CIF remains eligible to perform all its roles in the CIF
Assets transaction. This view is supported by the affirmation of the bank's IDR,
which remains within the rating levels defined as eligible in Fitch's
counterparty criteria for 'AAAsf' rated notes. Fitch will continue to monitor
the activity surrounding 3CIF in the current context and will review the rating
of CIF Assets' class A notes if needed.
CIF Assets was created in April 2001 as a French Fonds Commun de Creances and
was transformed into a Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT; the French
securitisation vehicle) in October 2009. It is managed by EuroTitrisation, which
acts as the management company. CIF Assets is used as a recurring refinancing
vehicle by 3CIF. Under this transaction, the FCT issues units that are backed by
residential loans advanced by CIFD's regional banks and Banque Patrimoine et
Immobilier subsidiary ('A'/ Stable /'F1') to French homebuyers.