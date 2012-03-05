(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fullerton DA CV Dec 2011 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

INR999.98m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR100.00m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. (FICCL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)').

The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of September 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of September 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The ratings are based on FICCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR999.98m, as of the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool has been divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, which are provided in the form of fixed deposits with an account bank (ING Vysya Bank, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable') in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement equals 15.60% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 5.60% and an SLCF of 10.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

