Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that SCA could improve its profitability to a sustainably higher level over the coming years as a result of its increased focus on hygiene products. We continue to view SCA's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".

In our opinion, SCA's transformation into a more focused hygiene company will likely positively affect its profitability. Over the past year, SCA has undertaken a number of transactions that have increased its share of sales from hygiene products (tissue and personal care) to about 80%, from about 60% in 2011. These include the divestment of its rather volatile packaging division, the acquisition of a large tissue business in Europe from Georgia-Pacific LLC (A-/Stable/--), as well as a number of bolt-on acquisitions in emerging markets. We consider the tissue business to be more stable than packaging, which recently has been negatively affected by overcapacity and pricing pressures.

SCA estimates it will achieve synergies related to the tissue acquisition of EUR125 million per year. It now holds above 30% in both consumer tissue and away-from-home tissue in Europe. We believe this increased market share, alongside the implementation of efficiency programs throughout the firm, will lower its cost base and hence increase profit margins. We consider the SCA's synergies targets to be reasonable considering its experience of integrating large acquisitions. We also view its increasing focus on emerging markets as favorable because tissue and personal care products, such as baby diapers and feminine care products are still widely untapped markets with very good growth prospects.

Contrary to the favorable prospects for hygiene, we think that operating conditions will remain difficult in SCA's forest products division, which accounts for about 20% of SCA's pro forma sales. This is primarily due to weak demand for publication paper and solid-wood products and a strong Swedish krona, which is hurting SCA's production base in Sweden. However, on a group level we expect that this will be offset by strong performance in the tissue and personal care segments. We forecast that EBITDA margins will increase to about 17% in 2014, from 15.7% in 2011.

We continue to view SCA's business risk profile as "strong", supported by the company's favorable product and end-market diversity, a diverse geographic footprint, leading market positions, global well-known brands, and good vertical integration in terms of wood, pulp, and electricity procurement. These strengths are partly offset by weak operating conditions in its forest products division, a high degree of competition in key markets, and exposure to volatile input costs.

We classify SCA's financial risk profile as "intermediate", supported by strong cash flow generation over the cycle, moderate financial policies, and extensive forestland holdings. These strengths are moderated by exposure to currency fluctuations and an ongoing acquisitive strategy to complement organic growth.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view SCA's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria, supported by large back-up facilities, which balance SCA's substantial exposure to short-term financing. We estimate that the group's ratio of liquidity sources to uses over the next 24 months exceeds 1.5x. As of June 30, 2012, SCA's liquidity position was supported by:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about SEK16.9 billion (about EUR2 billion). This balance was extraordinarily high due to the divestment of the packaging unit before the payment of the tissue acquisition.

-- About SEK17.8 billion of unused long-term committed syndicated and bilateral credit facilities (SEK316 million expiring at the end of 2012). SCA's main long-term credit facilities consist of a EUR1 billion facility maturing in 2014 and a EUR1 billion facility maturing in 2016. The facilities carry no financial covenants or material adverse change clauses that would restrict SCA from drawing under them.

-- Operating cash flow generation, which we expect will continue to exceed working-capital and capital-expenditure needs over the short term. Furthermore, we assume that SCA has a degree of flexibility in terms of capital spending, if necessary, to offset any potential liquidity pressure. In addition, the company also holds shares in Industrivarden AB, which could also be used as a liquidity buffer if needed.

These liquidity sources compare with reported short-term debt of about SEK12.3 billion, of which SEK8.8 billion consisted of outstanding commercial paper maturing within 12 months.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our belief that we could raise the ratings on SCA on the back of a structural improvement in its business risk profile, more specifically driven by an improvement in profitability. We believe that SCA's near- to medium-term operating performance will benefit from the relatively stable characteristics of a large proportion of hygiene-related businesses and realized synergies relating to the integration of the acquired tissue business. We could raise the rating by one notch if we see clear signs that SCA is on the way to structurally improving its EBITDA margin from increased operating efficiency over and above the mix effect. While we do not expect SCA to be immune to cyclicality, we believe that the group will be able to withstand any new economic slowdown better than the last one due to its increasing focus on less cyclical hygiene products. We view maintenance of an "intermediate" financial risk profile, with a ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 30%-35% as a prerequisite for a positive rating action.

We could revise the outlook to stable if profitability did not improve in the near to medium term. This could be the result of lack of synergies, input cost pressure, or increasing competition. Despite SCA's strong internal cash flow generation, we believe its credit quality could be adversely affected if its financial policy became less stringent. This would most likely occur as a result of large-scale, debt-financed spending on acquisitions, sharp increases in capital expenditures, or shareholder-friendly measures.

Related Research And Criteria

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Commercial Paper K-1

SCA Finans, AB

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper* K-1

*Guaranteed by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA