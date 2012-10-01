(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C.'s
('BBB'/Stable/'F3') MYR3bn Sukuk Murabahah Programme a ' BBB' rating. The final rating
is the same as the expected rating reflecting the completion of the issuance and receipt of
final documents conforming to the information previously received by Fitch.
The Sukuk Murabahah Programme's rating is in line with Mumtalakat 's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating. Mumtalakat is wholly-owned by the Government
of Bahrain and was created to act as an independent holding company for the Government of
Bahrain's stakes in strategic non-oil and gas assets of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
According to the terms outlining the transaction's structure, Mumtalakat will issue
MYR-denominated sukuk (Islamic bonds) of up to MYR3bn (aggregate outstanding) or its equivalent
in foreign currency which it will use for its Shariah-compliant general corporate purposes as
source of capital and as part of its strategy for refinancing existing debt maturities in the
coming years.
Mumtalakat's liabilities under the sukuk issuances will be governed by the laws of Malaysia,
and Fitch believes that they would rank pari passu with Mumtalakat 's other senior unsecured
obligations. That said, legal enforcement of liabilities under Malaysian law relating to Islamic
finance in Bahrain has not been adequately tested yet and court judgments might depart from this
view. Fitch's rating for the Programme reflects Fitch's belief that Mumtalakat would stand
behind its obligations given its important role in the Government of Bahrain's investment
strategies and related implications of any default for the Bahrain sovereign.
In accordance with its criteria, by assigning a rating to the Programme, Fitch is not
expressing an opinion as to whether the Programme and/or any sukuk issuance under the Programme
are compliant with Shariah principles.
The agency applies its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology in rating
Mumtalakat, as it believes that a strong relationship exists between the company and the Kingdom
of Bahrain ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). A change in Bahrain's ratings would result in a change in
Mumtalakat's ratings. Any change in the implied support of, commitment from, and/or ownership by
the Government of Bahrain could have negative rating implications for Mumtalakat. In addition,
raising substantial debt on behalf of subsidiaries or the companies in which Mumtalakat has
investments or guaranteeing additional debt of subsidiaries or such companies by Mumtalakat
would be a negative credit factor.