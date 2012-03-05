(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia-based Riyad Bank's (RB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is below.
RB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
the extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Saudi
authorities if required, given the authorities' long track record of support for
the banking sector, the bank's large franchise and the state's substantial
(indirect) ownership. The VR reflects the bank's strengths: strong commercial
franchise, consistent profitability and sound liquidity, asset quality and
capitalisation. The VR also takes into account certain weaknesses, including
some concentration in loans and deposits, which is common across the region, and
decreasing capital ratios, although these remain high by international
standards.
RB's operating profit improved in 2011, benefiting from stable net special
commission income despite the low interest rate environment, higher fee income
and lower loan impairment charges. Fitch expects further growth in the Saudi
economy in 2012, which should support some growth in business volumes. RB's
strong franchise and large customer base are expected to generate solid profits
from its core banking businesses.
Asset quality indicators remain strong. The non-performing loan ratio of 1.63%
of gross loans at end-2011 was lower than the regional average. Loan loss
reserve coverage declined to a nevertheless sound 106%, following significant
write-offs. Some loans have also been restructured to resolve temporary
cash-flow difficulties. Market risks are limited.
Reflecting its substantial branch network, funding is primarily sourced from
short-term customer deposits. As a result, the bank is exposed to contractual
asset/liability maturity mismatches, although the bulk of deposits are stable.
Liquidity is supported by the bank's large portfolio of government and other
highly-rated securities and placements with banks and the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Authority.
Considering modest asset growth, capital ratios have declined, but continue to
be sound with a Fitch core capital ratio of 16.7% at end-2011.
Listed on the Saudi stock exchange, the bank is 52.4% owned by Saudi public
sector entities. It is the fourth-largest bank in Saudi Arabia in terms of total
assets, with leading market shares in some business lines. The bank also has
operations in London, Singapore and Houston, which focus on business related to
Saudi Arabia and the oil sector.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'