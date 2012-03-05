(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat) -- 05-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-May-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
22-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'AA-' ratings on Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat), the former incumbent
fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are
based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+', and our
opinion that there is a "high likelihood" that the government of the UAE would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to Etisalat in the event of financial distress.