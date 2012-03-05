(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Following the expected victory of Vladimir Putin in Sunday's presidential elections, Fitch Ratings is closely monitoring how quickly the new government will act to reform the Russian economy and hasten fiscal consolidation. Putin made large spending commitments prior to and during his election campaign, while members of the government's economic team recommended fiscal consolidation.

Having already increased public sector wages, pensions, and subsidies, Putin has pledged to increase spending on the military, health provision, and hike wages further. If delivered, these increases could cost USD160bn, or 8% of projected GDP, over his six-year term.

Rapid growth in spending has already widened Russia's non-oil and gas fiscal deficit to 10% of GDP, and pushed up the fiscal breakeven oil price to around USD117/barrel for 2012. We have previously said that a failure to make progress in reducing the non-oil and gas fiscal deficit back down towards its pre-crisis target of 4.7%, is one of the factors constraining Russia's rating at 'BBB'.

The current high price of oil cushions Russia's public finances. But in the absence of fiscal tightening that significantly cuts the non-oil and gas fiscal deficit, a severe and sustained drop in the oil price would have a damaging impact on the Russian economy and public finances and would likely lead to a downgrade.

In his election campaign, Putin did acknowledge the need for structural reform to address economic underperformance and promote investment outside the oil sector. Capital flight more than doubled in 2011 and economic growth has slowed to half its level before the global financial crisis. However, it is not yet clear whether this purported reformist agenda will be translated into policy action.

In terms of political reform, there are some signs that the current regime is responding to the disillusion expressed by the extra-parliamentary opposition after last year's legislative elections. For example, the Duma recently approved, in a first reading, revisions to the electoral law which seek to lower the hurdles to registering a political party.

However, the uncertainties regarding how Russia will shift from the current managed political system to a more pluralistic system with better governance, and how the country's political and business elite respond to the rise of middle class anti-Putin protest that looks set to continue following the presidential election, remain a source of political risk that needs to be monitored.

Fiscal and political risks were both factors in our decision to change our Outlook on Russia's rating to Stable from Positive in January.