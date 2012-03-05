March 05 -

Overview

-- We understand that French insurer Groupama will cover its regulatory solvency margin by year-end 2011 without recognition of CDC's planned entrance into subsidiary GAN Eurocourtage's capital.

-- We are nevertheless maintaining our 'BBB-' ratings on Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative.

-- We are also maintaining our 'BB' ratings on Groupama's hybrid capital issues on CreditWatch negative.

-- We are also maintaining our 'BB+' ratings on Groupama GAN Vie and our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Groupama Banque on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement continues to reflect our view of the execution risks associated with management's plan to rebuild regulatory solvency.

Rating Action

On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it maintained its 'BBB-' long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on France-based insurer Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. Also remaining on CreditWatch negative are the 'BB+' ratings on Groupama GAN Vie, the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Groupama Banque, and the 'BB' ratings on Groupama's hybrid capital issues. All the ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011.

Rationale

We are updating our CreditWatch placement to reflect our understanding that Groupama will cover its regulatory solvency margin at year-end 2011 without recognition of the planned entrance of Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+) into subsidiary GAN Eurocourtage's capital via a minority stake (for details, see our previous research update, "S&P Downgrades France-Based Groupama S.A. To 'BBB-' On Weak Capital Adequacy And Solvency Levels; Watch Negative," published on Dec. 15, 2011.) We understand from Groupama's management that the impact of the SILIC operation is complete from its perspective. We also expect that GAN Eurocourtage's operation will take place shortly.

However, we are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications because of our view of continued uncertainty about Groupama's execution of additional strategic actions that management may take to rebuild regulatory solvency (for details, see our previous research updates on Groupama published on Dec. 15, 2011, and on Sept. 23, 2011, "French Insurer Groupama S.A. Ratings Downgraded To 'BBB' From 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative").

In particular and in the short term, we will continue to assess the regulatory solvency benefits associated with these strategic actions.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months pending implementation of Groupama's strategic action plan. We also aim to update the CreditWatch placement by the end of March 2012, following the publication of Groupama's 2011 annual results.

We may affirm or lower the ratings depending on whether the company successfully executes the actions. We may also lower the ratings if our expectations mentioned above are not met, Groupama's financial profile further deteriorates with adverse implications for the company's solvency, or if its underlying operating performance or competitive position were to deteriorate.

If we were to lower the ratings on Groupama to the speculative-grade category (that is, 'BB+' or below), we would also widen the notching on Groupama's hybrid securities to a minimum of three notches below its ratings, from two notches currently. We may decide to increase the number of notches if we perceive that interest payment deferral risk has heightened