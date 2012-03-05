March 05 -
Overview
-- We understand that French insurer Groupama will cover its regulatory solvency
margin by year-end 2011 without recognition of CDC's planned entrance into subsidiary GAN
Eurocourtage's capital.
-- We are nevertheless maintaining our 'BBB-' ratings on Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed
subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative.
-- We are also maintaining our 'BB' ratings on Groupama's hybrid capital issues on
CreditWatch negative.
-- We are also maintaining our 'BB+' ratings on Groupama GAN Vie and our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings
on Groupama Banque on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement continues to reflect our view of the execution risks associated
with management's plan to rebuild regulatory solvency.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it maintained its 'BBB-' long-term
counterparty and financial strength ratings on France-based insurer Groupama S.A. and its
guaranteed subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. Also remaining on CreditWatch
negative are the 'BB+' ratings on Groupama GAN Vie, the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Groupama Banque,
and the 'BB' ratings on Groupama's hybrid capital issues. All the ratings were placed on
CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011.
Rationale
We are updating our CreditWatch placement to reflect our understanding that Groupama will
cover its regulatory solvency margin at year-end 2011 without recognition of the planned
entrance of Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+) into
subsidiary GAN Eurocourtage's capital via a minority stake (for details, see our previous
research update, "S&P Downgrades France-Based Groupama S.A. To 'BBB-' On Weak Capital Adequacy
And Solvency Levels; Watch Negative," published on Dec. 15, 2011.) We understand from Groupama's
management that the impact of the SILIC operation is complete from its perspective. We also
expect that GAN Eurocourtage's operation will take place shortly.
However, we are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications because of our
view of continued uncertainty about Groupama's execution of additional strategic actions that
management may take to rebuild regulatory solvency (for details, see our previous research
updates on Groupama published on Dec. 15, 2011, and on Sept. 23, 2011, "French Insurer Groupama
S.A. Ratings Downgraded To 'BBB' From 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative").
In particular and in the short term, we will continue to assess the regulatory solvency
benefits associated with these strategic actions.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months pending
implementation of Groupama's strategic action plan. We also aim to update the CreditWatch
placement by the end of March 2012, following the publication of Groupama's 2011 annual results.
We may affirm or lower the ratings depending on whether the company successfully executes
the actions. We may also lower the ratings if our expectations mentioned above are not met,
Groupama's financial profile further deteriorates with adverse implications for the company's
solvency, or if its underlying operating performance or competitive position were to
deteriorate.
If we were to lower the ratings on Groupama to the speculative-grade category (that is,
'BB+' or below), we would also widen the notching on Groupama's hybrid securities to a minimum
of three notches below its ratings, from two notches currently. We may decide to increase the
number of notches if we perceive that interest payment deferral risk has heightened