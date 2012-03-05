March 05 - Home prices in the U.S. remain overvalued in many parts of the country, but the gap is narrowing, according to the latest quarterly update from Fitch Ratings.

Fitch's SHP model results show that home prices are now on track to fall an additional 9.1% nationally, lower than the 13.1% the rating agency forecast last quarter. The projected decline shrinks to roughly 6% when considering the impact of inflation.

The main reason for the improved projections is the ongoing correction in home prices, which resulted in a 1.8% decline throughout the last quarter. Another positive is improving macro indicators such as unemployment and GDP growth, which are continuing to strengthen, albeit mildly.

That said, there remains a long and difficult road to get back to pre-recession levels. Though home prices are falling nationally, price movement in some regional markets is still quite volatile due largely to the volume and pace of distressed sales being processed.

Housing markets like Arizona, Nevada and Michigan are experiencing steeper corrections, which are driving higher home price volatility. Conversely, markets like those in the Northeast are seeing a more gradual decline due to foreclosure delays and fewer distressed liquidations. Mortgage performance and home prices are holding far steadier in markets like Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas. This is all the more notable considering the Plains States were once well-known for having one of the largest boom/bust

Another sizable obstacle remains mortgage volume, which remains anemic in spite of improved affordability. A key factor underlying this trend is tight underwriting and qualification standards with access to credit still largely limited to borrowers with meaningful equity or sizable down payments.

'US RMBS 3Q2011 Sustainable Home Price Projection' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. RMBS 3Q11 Sustainable Home Price Projection