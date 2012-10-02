(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 - The integrated incumbent telecom operators in Western Europe face some big
differences in the strength of their domestic economies, competition from alternative networks
or new entrants, and their extent of geographic expansion. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
report, "Europe's Telecom Incumbents Preserve Strong Business Risk Profiles,
For The Moment," published today, looks at the credit strengths and weaknesses
of seven of these companies, providing insight into variations in their recent
performance and how they'll fare going forward.
Among these companies, all of which have both fixed-line and mobile
operations, we consider Belgacom to have the strongest credit profile, while
Spanish operator Telefonica has the weakest. The seven companies are all
investment-grade, with ratings ranging from 'A' to 'BBB', but those at the
lower end face greater financial risks, in our view. While all of them enjoy
"strong" business risk profiles under Standard & Poor's Rating Services'
criteria, there were wider gaps in their financial risk profiles, which ranged
from "modest" to "significant." Some key differences--from the relative
strength of their domestic sovereigns to their levels of debt and
liquidity--account for much of the divergence in their ratings and
performance.
Telecom incumbents typically enjoy large fixed-line and mobile customer bases,
strongly established brands, sas well as extensive network coverage and
leading subscriber market shares that allow for economies of scale. Moreover,
barriers to new entrants are generally high because of the massive investments
required to replicate existing networks and established brands. Ongoing
pressures from pro-competition regulation, rapid commoditization and
technological changes, cannibalization risks, and often higher consumer
price-awareness are currently testing those business risk profiles, however.
To determine the business risk profile for each issuer, we analyze three major
factors: 1) country, macroeconomic, and industry risk; 2) competitive
position; and 3) profitability.
Our assessment of financial risk profiles takes into account 1) the operator's
financial policy and risk tolerance; 2) its cash flow adequacy and capital
structure; and 3) its liquidity. We rank TI and Telefonica lowest in terms of
financial risk profile because of their higher leverage than most peers, and
the potential impact of weaker domestic sovereigns on cost of, and access to,
capital markets.