Oct 02 - Fitch Ratings has placed PagesJaunes Groupe S.A.'s
(PagesJaunes) 'B' Issuer Default Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
agency has also placed PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A.'s senior secured notes
rating of 'BB-'/'RR2' on RWN.
The RWN is driven by the lengthy extension request process and the appointment
of a 'mandataire ad-hoc' by the issuer to get the required debt extension
approval levels from lenders.
Fitch recognises that PagesJaunes' business fundamentals have not materially
changed since the agency downgraded it on 8 May 2012. Fitch also views as
positive some elements introduced in the current extension proposals, such as
the dividend restriction until the net debt leverage reduces to below 3.0x and
the amortisation of the term loan A1 and cash flow sweep for term loan A3.
In Fitch's view if the mandataire process fails to resolve the difficulties
between the company and its lenders, PagesJaunes may have little choice other
than to seek further legal redress through a non-consensual process. This could
lead to a multiple notch downgrade.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating
action include:
- Inability to reach an agreement with the help of the mandataire (one or
several notches downgrade)
- Funds from operations adjusted net leverage to increase above 5.5x for a
sustained period of time following reduction in cash flows
- Significant reduction in internet revenue growth
Future developments that may lead to a resolution of the RWN and Negative
Outlook include:
- Successful implementation of the proposed extend and amend plan
Future developments that may potentially lead to a resolution of the RWN and
Stable Outlook include:
- Stabilisation of cash flows for a sustainable period