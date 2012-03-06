(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)' rating on Water and
Sanitation Pooled Fund-Master Finance Indenture's (WSPF-MFI) proposed debt issuance of INR1,020m
assigned on 20 October 2011 as the proposed debt issue is no longer expected to proceed as
previously envisaged.
The issuer has proposed to replace this issue with new bonds of INR1,020m with
the same credit structural features. Fitch has assigned this new bond an
expected rating of 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on
the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.
With the exception of pool constituent number reducing to 16 from 19, the rest
of the credit features remain as before. Three municipalities namely Kurichi,
Kuniyamuthur and Koundampalayam have been annexed to Coimbatore Municipal
Corporation, and one other municipality - Tiruvottiyur - has been merged with
Chennai Municipal Corporation. However, the largest pool constituent - Salem -
remains the same. The Chennai Municipal Corporation's credit quality provides
little additional comfort to the rating.
For more details on WSPF-MFI's rating rationale, please see rating action
commentary, 'India's WSPF's MFI Debt Rated at 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)', dated 20
October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.