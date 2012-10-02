BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at 31 May, total FUM was A$52.21 bln
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB 08-Mar-2011
EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB 25-Mar-2011
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 5 Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.