Oct 02 -
Overview
-- Japan-based eAccess and Softbank announced yesterday they will merge
via a stock swap.
-- We are placing our 'BB+' corporate credit and 'BB' issue ratings on
eAccess on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after we assess the near to
medium-term impact of the merger on eAccess' business prospects and its
financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' long-term
corporate credit rating and 'BB' issue rating on eAccess Ltd. on CreditWatch
with positive implications following eAccess' announcement that it will merge
with Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) by February 2013.