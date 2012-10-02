(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
Ratings -- RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG --------------------------- 02-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A+/Positive/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Oct-2012 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Positive 02-Oct-2012