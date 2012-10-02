(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
Overview
-- Germany-based RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG qualifies as a captive
insurer of its parent Siemens AG, according to our criteria.
-- We are assigning our 'A+' insurer financial strength and counterparty
credit ratings to RISICOM Rueckversicherung.
-- The positive outlook reflects that of the company's parent Siemens.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to
Germany-based reinsurer RISICOM Rueckversicherungs AG. The outlook is
positive.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of RISICOM's status as a captive insurer of
Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) according to our criteria. We therefore rate
RISICOM at the same level as its parent.