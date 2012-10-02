(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Japan's Softbank Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--) would not be immediately affected by the announcement that it will
merge with fourth-ranked telecom carrier eAccess Ltd. (BB+/Watch Pos/--). The rating on
eAccess is lower than that on Softbank, but the impact on Softbank's financial standing
is limited, in our view, because the merger will be made via a stock swap, and
eAccess' debt--JPY199 billion as of the end of June 2012--is almost equivalent
to 30% of Softbank's cash and equivalents of JPY758 billion as of June 2012. We
estimate that the newly merged entity's adjusted total debt to EBITDA at the
end of March 2013 will likely be about 2.5x, which is below our downgrade
trigger of 3.0x.
We view that competition in Japan's mobile market has intensified, backed by
the fast migration to smartphones and high-speed communications including
Long-Term-Evolution (LTE). Competition is likely to intensify, in our view, as
both Softbank and KDDI Corp. (not rated) started selling the iPhone5 in
September 2012. If the merger proceeds as planned, eAccess' 1.7GHz core band
for LTE will be an advantage for Softbank, in that it will increase the choice
of bandwidths for LTE services with tethering functions and differentiate
itself from its rivals in the growing mobile broadband market, in our view.
Despite the intensifying competition and potential threat of margin squeezes,
the benefits from cost savings through the merger will enhance Softbank
group's cost structure to some extent, in our view.