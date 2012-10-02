The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- BMW AG's guarantee covering timely interest and principal payments
under the loan;
-- The structural features that support the pass-through of the rating on
BMW AG.
-- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.'s role as bank account provider;
and
-- The legal analysis covering the true sale of the assets and the
issuer's bankruptcy remoteness.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Commissioner Street No. 5 (RF) Ltd. TopDrive Funding - Series
2012, Oct. 2, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Summary: South Africa (Republic Of), March 30, 2012
-- Assessing Credit Quality By the Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Synthetic Securities Match
Investor Preferences, June 1, 1999
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Commissioner Street No. 5 (RF) Ltd. TopDrive Funding - Series 2012
Class Rating(i) Amount
(ZAR)
A1 zaAAA 1 billion
A2 zaAAA 500 million
A3 zaAAA 500 million
(i)The ratings are on the South African national scale. ZAR--South African
rand.