(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Petroliam
Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--;
axAA+/--) are unaffected by the company's financial results for the nine months ended Dec. 31,
2011.
The results are in line with our expectations and consistent with the
company's "minimal" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria.
PETRONAS's business risk profile also remains "strong," as defined in our
criteria. The company's reserve profile is a key supporting factor for its
business risk profile. PETRONAS has total discovered reserves of 28.4 billion
barrels of oil equivalent as of Jan. 1, 2012. Its low-cost, highly integrated
operations, and dominant domestic market position also support the business
risk profile.
We expect PETRONAS's cash flow coverage ratios to weaken in the next 12 months
due to potentially lower energy prices from challenging global economic
conditions, continuing geopolitical risk (particularly in PETRONAS's contract
areas in South Sudan), and ongoing margin pressure. PETRONAS's sizable capital
expenditure plans of about Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 300 billion over the next
five years are also likely to affect cash flow coverage ratios. We, however,
believe that PETRONAS's strong liquidity and ample debt capacity should enable
the company to meet its commitments and maintain its 'aa-' stand-alone credit
profile. We also expect PETRONAS to maintain its critical role and integral
link with the government of Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local
currency A/Stable/A-1; axAA+/axA-1).