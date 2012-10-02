Oct 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Ship Luxco 3 S.a.r.l. ------------------------- 02-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Aug-2011 B+/B B+/B
08-Sep-2010 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based payment processing company, Ship luxco 3 S.A.R.L
(Worldpay), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's
business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged", under our criteria.
Worldpay's business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the U.K.'s
largest merchant acquirer and payment processor and as a mid-sized player in
the large U.S. market, providing full service along the payment chain. Other
positive business factors include its solid distribution capabilities in the
U.K., long-term growth prospects thanks to increased card payments penetration
in U.K. and U.S., and adequate credit and fraud risk management. These factors
are partly mitigated, however, by intense competition, notably in the U.S.,
and significant technology risks.