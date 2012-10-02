(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Telecom Italia SpA ---------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Radiotelephone

communications

Mult. CUSIP6: 87927W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

04-Oct-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based telecommunications provider Telecom Italia SpA mainly reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's "strong" business risk profile, underpinned by its solid competitive positions in the fixed-line, broadband, and, to a lesser extent, mobile telecoms markets in Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2, unsolicited ratings). Telecom Italia's positions translate into profitability above the industry average and sizable operating cash flow (OCF; cash flow after working capital changes and before capital expenditures and dividend payments).