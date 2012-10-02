(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
Summary analysis -- Telecom Italia SpA ---------------------------- 02-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Radiotelephone
communications
Mult. CUSIP6: 87927W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
04-Oct-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Italy-based telecommunications provider Telecom Italia SpA
mainly reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's
"strong" business risk profile, underpinned by its solid competitive positions
in the fixed-line, broadband, and, to a lesser extent, mobile telecoms markets
in Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2, unsolicited ratings). Telecom Italia's positions
translate into profitability above the industry average and sizable operating
cash flow (OCF; cash flow after working capital changes and before capital
expenditures and dividend payments).