March 06 -

Summary analysis -- Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. ------------------- 06-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. (PCPL) reflects the credit profile of MMI Technologies group (MMI), which has an aggressive financial profile characterized by high debt leverage, and high customer and product concentration in a niche industry. PCPL is wholly owned by Singapore-based MMI Technologies Pte. Ltd., which is a major manufacturer of hard disk drives (HDD) components globally. MMI's established market position globally, steady free cash flows, and large-scale operations temper the above weaknesses. For the four months ended October 2011, about 75% of the group's sales were from one key customer: Seagate Technology PLC (BB+/Stable/--). The group's position as a tier-1 supplier for Seagate in a stabilizing operating environment offsets the above weaknesses.

MMI's financial risk profile is "aggressive", as defined in our criteria. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's debt leverage will remain high in the next 12-18 months, with the ratios of total debt to capitalization at more than 60% and debt to EBITDA at more than 3x. We expect MMI to generate revenues of about US$900 million-US$930 million, EBITDA of about US$150 million-US$160 million, and positive free cash flow in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2012.

Rapid product evolution and commoditization characterize the highly competitive HDD industry. Average selling prices have been falling for the past 10 years, and HDD component manufacturers have had to increase volumes to maintain EBITDA margins. MMI's debt is high partly due to three debt-funded acquisitions it made in 2010 to expand its product portfolio and consolidate its market share. In addition, the group's private ownership raises uncertainty over future financial policies and capital structure. Private equity investor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts owns 73% of MMI. Shareholders may seek opportunities to monetize their investment in the company.

We view the group's business risk profile as fair. Three key players now dominate the global HDD industry after a recent industry consolidation. The consolidation is likely to be positive for the industry because it could stabilize prices and operations. However, the industry remains supply/demand driven, and key suppliers, who serve large global HDD manufacturers, have limited pricing flexibility, in our opinion.

MMI's operations have been affected by the floods in Thailand in 2011 because they disrupted the global HDD supply chain. Although the group's primary customer Seagate's supply chain was less affected than that of its competitor Western Digital Corp., the flood highlights operational risks, where suppliers rely on key customers and large volumes to maintain margins.

The floods have caused prices to increase and margins to expand, albeit for a short period. We expect this to benefit MMI in 2012 as the supply chain realigns. The group's strong market position globally, an extensive product portfolio, and firm relationships with its large customers support our view. We believe the group's earnings structure is resilient because customers face switching costs, and new suppliers will have to overcome high entry barriers.