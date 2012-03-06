March 06 -
Summary analysis -- Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. ------------------- 06-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. (PCPL) reflects the credit profile
of MMI Technologies group (MMI), which has an aggressive financial profile
characterized by high debt leverage, and high customer and product
concentration in a niche industry. PCPL is wholly owned by Singapore-based MMI
Technologies Pte. Ltd., which is a major manufacturer of hard disk drives
(HDD) components globally. MMI's established market position globally, steady
free cash flows, and large-scale operations temper the above weaknesses. For
the four months ended October 2011, about 75% of the group's sales were from
one key customer: Seagate Technology PLC (BB+/Stable/--). The group's position
as a tier-1 supplier for Seagate in a stabilizing operating environment
offsets the above weaknesses.
MMI's financial risk profile is "aggressive", as defined in our criteria. In
our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's debt leverage will
remain high in the next 12-18 months, with the ratios of total debt to
capitalization at more than 60% and debt to EBITDA at more than 3x. We expect
MMI to generate revenues of about US$900 million-US$930 million, EBITDA of
about US$150 million-US$160 million, and positive free cash flow in the fiscal
year ending June 30, 2012.
Rapid product evolution and commoditization characterize the highly
competitive HDD industry. Average selling prices have been falling for the
past 10 years, and HDD component manufacturers have had to increase volumes to
maintain EBITDA margins. MMI's debt is high partly due to three debt-funded
acquisitions it made in 2010 to expand its product portfolio and consolidate
its market share. In addition, the group's private ownership raises
uncertainty over future financial policies and capital structure. Private
equity investor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts owns 73% of MMI. Shareholders may seek
opportunities to monetize their investment in the company.
We view the group's business risk profile as fair. Three key players now
dominate the global HDD industry after a recent industry consolidation. The
consolidation is likely to be positive for the industry because it could
stabilize prices and operations. However, the industry remains supply/demand
driven, and key suppliers, who serve large global HDD manufacturers, have
limited pricing flexibility, in our opinion.
MMI's operations have been affected by the floods in Thailand in 2011 because
they disrupted the global HDD supply chain. Although the group's primary
customer Seagate's supply chain was less affected than that of its competitor
Western Digital Corp., the flood highlights operational risks, where suppliers
rely on key customers and large volumes to maintain margins.
The floods have caused prices to increase and margins to expand, albeit for a
short period. We expect this to benefit MMI in 2012 as the supply chain
realigns. The group's strong market position globally, an extensive product
portfolio, and firm relationships with its large customers support our view.
We believe the group's earnings structure is resilient because customers face
switching costs, and new suppliers will have to overcome high entry barriers.