(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- West of England ---------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Luxembourg
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Oct-2012 BBB-/-- --/--
01-Oct-2012 NR/-- --/--
23-Jan-2012 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 02-Oct-2012