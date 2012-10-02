European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
Oct 02 Nordenia Holdings GmbH & Mondi Plc
* Moody's upgraded the EUR280 million second priority notes issued by Nordenia Holdings GmbH to Ba1 from B2 following the acquisition of the Nordenia group by Mondi Plc (rated Baa3), which closed on 1 October 2012.
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.