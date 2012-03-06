(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that population pressure and the need to update ageing infrastructure will result in significant capital expenditure pressures for the major Latin American capital cities.

Latin America has experienced sharp population growth in the past decade. In addition, the continued migration from rural to urban centres has placed pressure on local infrastructure. There are a number of capital cities in the region which have over eight million inhabitants and this has required better coordination between local and central government in development and investment strategy, particularly in the major conurbation centres.

The improvement in the economic conditions and credit profile of Latin American subnationals have allowed for increased own resources to be made available through budgetary surpluses for capital expenditure but the level of investment needs to be increased. Fitch expects that a larger number of Latin American cities to also fund capital expenditure through borrowing either from the financial institutions in the local market or to tap the national and international capital markets. Capital markets allow subnationals to obtain long-term funding to match the longer useful life of the infrastructure assets that are constructed.

Presently, Fitch has international ratings on seven Latin American capital cities and states and, apart from City of Buenos Aires which is at the level of the sovereign rating, all have an international rating of at least "BBB-".

Years of under spending in replacing depreciated assets coupled with population movement and growth have placed much needed demand on capital expenditure in the larger cities. In some areas the level of facilities is still well below the European and North American standards. Many Latin American cities have traditionally funded infrastructure on a "pay as you go" basis or through, to a limited extent, co-financing by the central government, but this has not been sufficient.

In addition, newly elected local politicians in cities such as Bogota and Lima have placed increased emphasis on revamping infrastructure. This will include for example the improvement and extension of the public transportation network, better local roads and modernisation of public places and facilities. Also, the hosting of major international events in Rio de Janeiro in 2014 and 2016 will spur increased investment needs.

