(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ten and downgraded five tranches of the Valencia
Hipotecario (Valencia) series, a Spanish RMBS shelf. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this commentary.
The downgrades of Valencia 3 and 4 are due to performance related issues, while
the downgrade of Valencia 2 reflects Fitch's concerns over counterparty
exposure. The Valencia series comprises residential mortgage loans originated by
Banco de Valencia ('BB-'/Stable/'B'), which was the main counterparty at the
closing date of each transaction acting as the basis swap provider, treasury
account bank (Valencia 3 & 4), collection account bank and servicer of the
portfolios.
According to Fitch's counterparty criteria for structured finance (SF)
transactions, Banco de Valencia became ineligible to perform direct support
counterparty roles under these transactions last year, following its downgrade
to below investment grade. In order to mitigate such counterparty exposures, the
SPV management company (Europea de Titulizacion SGFT, SA), has implemented
remedial actions resulting in the treasury account banks being moved to Banco
Santander ('A'/Negative/'F1') and commingling reserves being established ranging
between EUR8.05m (Valencia 4) and EUR2.5m (Valencia 1), which have been posted
with Banco Santander. Additionally, the ineligible swap provider in Valencia 3
and 4 has been addressed by replacing Banco de Valencia with Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'A'/Negative/'F1') in July 2011.
However, Valencia 1 and 2 remain exposed to basis and reset risk on the
collateral as Banco de Valencia is still the swap provider. Fitch has analysed
these two transactions assuming no hedge agreements are in place. With regards
to Valencia 1, the strong deleveraging of the portfolio and the subsequent built
up of credit enhancement has meant that the SF notes are not affected by the
absence of the swap, and for this reason Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the
notes. On the other hand, the current credit support available to the mezzanine
and junior tranches of Valencia 2 was insufficient to withstand the basis stress
applied to the transaction, and as a result Fitch has downgraded the class C
note and assigned a Negative Outlook to the class B notes.
The performance of Valencia 1 and 2 has historically been stronger than that of
the other two transactions in the series. The pools comprise low original loan
to value (OLTV) (69.8% and 68.2%, respectively) loans and highly seasoned assets
(128 months and 98 months, respectively), with current three months plus arrears
at 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively, of the outstanding portfolio. The level of
defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) reported to date
stand at 0.1% and 1.1%, respectively, of the original portfolio, all of which
have been successfully provisioned for using gross excess spread generated by
the structure. As a result, the reserve funds of the two transactions remain at
their respective targeted amounts.
Valencia 3 continues to suffer small reserve fund draws as the gross excess
spread generated by the transaction is insufficient to provision for defaulted
loans. Fitch believes that the credit enhancement currently available to the
junior and mezzanine notes in this transaction is insufficient to withstand the
'A+sf' and 'BBBsf' stresses, and has therefore downgraded both tranches.
Valencia 4 continues to be the worst performer in the series, with much higher
arrears levels (3.9% of the current pool) and cumulative gross defaults reaching
6.4% of the initial balance. The high level of defaults has put pressure on the
credit enhancement levels available to the notes, as the excess spread generated
to date has been insufficient to clear period provisions, leading to a depleted
reserve fund and a build up in the implicit principal deficiency ledger (PDL) on
the class C (100% of the current balance) and class B notes (20.1%). In its
analysis of the transaction, Fitch assumed recoveries on the current stock of
defaulted loans to be approximately 68%. However, the agency believes that the
future proceeds from the sale of repossessed properties will be insufficient to
fully clear the outstanding PDL and has therefore downgraded the class B and C
notes to 'CCCsf' and 'CCsf' from 'Bsf' and 'CCCsf', respectively. The Negative
Outlook on the class A notes is also a reflection of the further deterioration
in asset performance that Fitch expects in the upcoming months.