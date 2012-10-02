(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to STORM 2012-V's class A, B, C,
and D notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on
first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in
the Netherlands.
-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to STORM
2012-V B.V.'s EUR1,579.7 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing,
STORM 2012-V will also issue EUR15.8 million of unrated notes (see list below).
STORM 2012-V will be the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by
Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100%
subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage
originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)
(AA/Negative/A-1+) has held 70% of Obvion's shares and ABP has held the
remaining 30%. As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of
Obvion, after acquiring all of its shares.
The collateral comprises performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first-
and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands. Obvion
owns and services these mortgages.
The main features of the transaction are:
-- STORM 2012-V is a repeat transaction for Obvion and the structure
remains largely unchanged from previous transactions.
-- STORM 2012-V is the 22nd transaction in the STORM series for Obvion.
-- Rabobank Nederland is a counterparty to this transaction, providing
the liquidity facility, a commingling guarantee, a construction deposit
guarantee, and acting as the back-up swap counterparty.
-- Like STORM 2012-IV B.V. and STORM 2012-III B.V., this transaction
includes construction loans, which carry an element of set-off risk because of
the potential that the seller could fail to meet draw-down requests.
Our analysis indicated the following key risks:
-- Before the first optional redemption date, Obvion, in its role as the
originator, may make further advances to borrowers, which STORM 2012-V may
acquire. In addition, loans in breach of the representations and warranties
may be replaced. This leads to a risk that the portfolio's credit quality
could be reduced. We believe that eligibility criteria in the transaction
documents will mitigate the risk of deterioration in the portfolio's credit
quality. In particular, the documents require that further advances must pass
a weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss
severity (WALS) test before being included in the portfolio.
-- The portfolio's weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 100.62%
is high compared with other European jurisdictions. In our opinion, this risk
is mitigated by the levels of credit enhancement, which we consider to be
commensurate with the rating category. Various incentives under the Dutch tax
regime mean that high LTV ratios are not necessarily an indicator of higher
risk in the Dutch mortgage market. The incentives include the tax
deductibility of mortgage interest and the tax efficiency of savings linked to
insurance policies.
-- As in many other Dutch RMBS transactions, there is a risk that, if a
mortgage borrower's insurance policy provider becomes insolvent, the borrower
may be able to set off any resulting loss of his insurance policy repayments
against his mortgage loan. In this transaction, there are 42 insurance policy
providers, with the largest exposure equating to 1.72% of the portfolio. We
consider that the available credit enhancement adequately covers the risk of
borrower set-off. Therefore, we can delink the ratings in our analysis on the
notes from the ratings on the insurance companies, and assign our 'AAA' rating
to the most senior class of notes.
-- If Obvion becomes insolvent, mortgage collection amounts that have not
been swept may get caught up in its bankruptcy estate. As the seller is an
unrated entity, Rabobank Nederland will offer a guarantee, which we believe
mitigates this commingling risk. The transaction documents make additional
provisions in case the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland drops below the
minimum eligible rating to support the highest-rated supported note, which is
'A' (or 'A+' if the short-term rating is less than 'A-1') when supporting
'AAA' rated notes.
-- The collateral portfolio includes construction loans, e.g., where
borrowers have placed part of the agreed mortgage loans on deposit with the
seller. These deposits are typically for the purpose of construction and
renovation of the mortgaged properties, and the seller will pay them to the
borrowers in stages as the construction or renovation works progress. If the
seller becomes insolvent and fails to pay the deposit to the borrower, the
borrower will likely be able to set off the amount of the undrawn deposit
against the amount owed to the issuer under the mortgage loan. The issuer will
have the benefit of a construction deposit guarantee from Rabobank Nederland,
under which the issuer will be able to draw an amount that is equal to the
aggregate outstanding construction deposits, if the seller becomes insolvent.
The transaction documents make additional provisions in case the long-term
rating on Rabobank Nederland drops below the minimum eligible rating to
support the highest-rated supported note, which is 'A' (or 'A+' if the
short-term rating is less than 'A-1') when supporting 'AAA' rated notes.
Our ratings reflect the transaction's payment structure and cash flow
mechanics, and a cash flow analysis to determine whether the notes could be
repaid under stress test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating
analysis is the protection for noteholders, which is provided by a combination
of subordination, a liquidity facility, and a cash reserve to cover credit
losses and income shortfalls.
This transaction is expected to close in October 2012.
