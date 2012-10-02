(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On March 29, 2012, we lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our
rating on the class A notes to the same level as our then 'A-' long-term
issuer credit rating (on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros' (CECA),
the transaction account provider and swap counterparty at the time.
-- On Sept. 26, 2012, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)
replaced CECA as transaction account provider, while CECA remains the swap
provider.
-- Today's rating actions follow BBVA's amendments to the transaction
account agreements and CECA's amendments to the swap agreements, which now
reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. We have conducted our credit and cash
flow analysis and applied our 2012 counterparty criteria. As the swap
counterparty has not posted collateral, we have also conducted our cash flow
analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from any support under
the swap agreement.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch
negative our 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A notes. At the same time, we have
raised our rating on the class C notes and affirmed our ratings on the class B
and D notes for performance reasons.
-- Caja Circulo I is a Spanish RMBS transaction that closed in March
2008, which we first rated in February 2011. Caja Circulo originated the
underlying loans secured by Spanish mortgages.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit rating on AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caja Circulo I's (Caja Circulo I) class
A notes. At the same time, we have raised our rating on the class C notes and
affirmed our ratings on the class B and D notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the amendments to the transaction account and
swap agreements, which now reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May
31, 2012).