(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Akwa Ibom (AK) state's Long-Term foreign
and local currency ratings to Positive from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'B+'. The rating
agency has simultaneously affirmed the National Rating at 'AA-(nga)', with Stable Outlook.
The Outlook revision reflects the subsiding restiveness in the Niger Delta
region and buoyant market oil prices resulting in resilient oil-related revenues
offsetting growing operating costs amid weak socio-economic indicators by
international standards.
The ratings could be upgraded if budgetary performance remains strong, in line
with Fitch's expectations and improving financial disclosure. Budgetary
performances weakening beyond Fitch's expectations and/or a resurgence of local
unrest undermining oil-revenue generation could lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable or a downgrade.
AK continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations with an operating
balance of around NGN175bn, or about 75% of revenue. In Fitch's base case
scenario, the operating margin should stabilise over the medium term, supported
by resilient oil revenues and efforts to develop taxes while tackling operating
cost pressures, and remain around NGN125bn, or 50% of the annual revenue, if
prices were to fall towards USD50/pb.
Fitch expects oil-related revenues to continue to account for about 90% of AK's
income. While this facilitates budgetary projections, AK remains vulnerable to
swings in oil prices. The discontinuation of excess crude account (ECA)
revenues, which averaged about 25% of income over 2008-11, is being offset by
the partial removal of the subsidy on fuel import, which could account for up to
NGN20bn. The stabilisation of oil extraction could translate into oil revenue of
NGN230bn by 2014 from NGN200bn in 2011.
By increasing tax rates and land use charges and authenticating the tax payers'
database, the administration expects to boost monthly local taxes to NGN2bn in
2012 from NGN1.2bn in 2011. Although the eventual re-direction of oil companies
to pay taxes in AK instead of where they are officially headquartered may
further boost revenues, Fitch expects growth to be more gradual with internally
generated revenue (IGR) reaching NGN2bn a month by 2014, but not representing
more than 10% of annual income.
The implementation of the national NGN18,000 monthly minimum wage will likely
raise the wage bill to about NGN30bn in 2014, up 50% from 2011. Rising energy
costs could lead to staff demanding higher salaries to tackle the growing cost
of living. In Fitch's opinion, AK's operating costs are likely to continue to
grow by about 50%, to NGN70bn over the medium term, driven by service delivery
such as health and education.
The administration continues to prioritise projects that will foster social and
economic growth and create job opportunities such as an international airport,
entertainment centre, power projects and a refinery seaport. As investment
remains largely calibrated to budgetary surpluses, Fitch expects capital
spending to be around NGN200bn per annum over the medium term moderating the
deficit before debt variation to 5%.
The bond financing of some capital projects is likely to raise debt to close to
NGN120bn in Fitch's opinion, or 50% of recurrent revenue by 2014, up from
NGN66bn in 2011. Nevertheless, debt and debt service coverage ratios should
remain strong, below one year of the current balance and about 4x the operating
balance, respectively.
Located in southern Nigeria, AK has a population of approximately 4.2 million
inhabitants or about 3% of the national total. The state is one of the largest
oil-producing states in Nigeria. It is less affected by unrest than its
neighbouring states in the Niger Delta region, partly because its oil production
is mainly located offshore.