BRIEF-AVIC Real Estate Holding to dissolve Hong Kong-based property unit and to wholly own Shanghai-based property firm
* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its issue rating to 'A+' from 'AA-' on the EUR40 million floating rate medium-term notes, due Feb. 16, 2017 (ISIN XS0485718836), issued in February 2010 by Fortis Bank (Nederland) N.V.
Due to an error the notes were identified in our database as obligations of Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) although they were in fact initially issued by Fortis Bank (Nederland) N.V., who subsequently merged later in 2010 with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (A+/Negative/A-1).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Downgrade
To From
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Senior Unsecured A+ AA-
* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit
By Chris Thomas June 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday, tracking U.S. equities that posted record highs on Friday despite a tepid jobs report. Broader Asian stocks rebounded after appearing subdued in early trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining as much as 0.3 percent to its highest in over two years. "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying interest towards emerging markets/Asia, with