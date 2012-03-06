(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the effects of approaching legal final maturity, the credit quality and maturity of the remaining performing assets, and the servicer's recovery expectations on the assets undergoing workout in TS Co.mit One.

-- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on the remaining classes of notes in the transaction.

-- TS Co.mit One is a CLO transaction, backed by a portfolio of Schuldschein loan agreements granted to German SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on TS Co.mit One GmbH's class D, E, and F notes (see list below).

TS Co.mit One is a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in July 2006. A portfolio of Schuldschein loan agreements granted to German small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) backs the transaction.

Today's rating actions reflect our assessment of the effects of the approaching legal final maturity, the credit quality and maturity of the remaining performing assets, and the servicer's recovery expectations on the assets undergoing workout. We have based our analysis on the latest available investor report, as of December 2011, and on portfolio data received from the servicer in relation to the Dec. 20, 2011 determination date.

The transaction has already reached its scheduled maturity date, which was in June 2011. The class A, B, and C notes in the capital structure have been fully repaid. The class D, E, and F notes remain partially outstanding. As a result of the transaction's former pro rata redemption mechanism, the class D outstanding notional amount of about EUR6.42 million equals 63% of its initial amount, and the class E and F outstanding notional amounts of about EUR8.89 million and EUR 4.96 million each equal 79% of their initial amounts. Available proceeds are now used to redeem the notes in a fully sequential order starting with the class D notes.

The remaining portfolio comprises 32 Schuldschein loans totaling about EUR38.6 million. Of those:

-- EUR27.3 million have experienced a principal-deficiency event (PDE) and are undergoing workout,

-- EUR5.8 million have had a PDE but are currently not undergoing workout, and

-- EUR5.5 million have been restructured.

Thus, full repayment of the class D, E, and F notes is fully dependent on the recovery proceeds. The recovery expectations, as specified by the servicer in the investor report, are very limited--averaging about 15%, with zero recoveries expected on some of the larger defaulted loans. In addition, the servicer expects the recovery process for a number of loans to last well beyond the transaction's legal final maturity date in June 2013.

In light of the limited recovery expectations, and the expected length of the workout process compared with the time remaining until the transaction's legal final maturity date, we consider it highly unlikely that the issuer will be able to fully repay the class E and F notes, and we have therefore lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on these classes of notes.

Four performing loans (totaling EUR5.5 million) remain in the portfolio. All four of those loans have been restructured in the past. We note that the maturity date for two loans (EUR1.0 million) now extends beyond the transaction's legal final maturity date, which could further restrict the proceeds available for the repayment of the notes. We note however, that EUR4.7 million of loans that experienced a principal-deficiency event have still been able to make their regular debt payments.

In our opinion, the class D notes are likely to receive further principal payments on the next payment dates--from the performing assets in the pool and from recovery proceeds. In addition, the class D notes still benefit from a very limited amount of excess spread as available proceeds are used, after payment of interest on the class D, E, and F notes, to repay the class D principal balance. In our view, the class D notes have a very limited chance only of fully repaying, depending on the performance of the remaining performing assets in the pool and on the recoveries achieved until the legal final maturity date in June 2013. Accordingly, we have lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on these notes.

