March 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited's (KBJNL) proposed INR5bn secured redeemable and non- convertible taxable bond an expected rating of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

The rating reflects the credit profile of the government of Karnataka (GoK), given their unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the principal and interest obligations until the bond is fully redeemed. The rating also benefits from GoK's budgetary support for servicing the bond obligation and the tripartite agreement among GoK, KBJNL and the trustee (IL&FS Trust Company Limited) delineating a structured payment mechanism.

The rating further reflects other security features such as first mortgage and charge on KBJNL's properties as may be agreed in consultation with the trustee on an equal basis subject to a minimum asset cover of 1.25x, and first charge on all monies to be received from GoK in a designated escrow account under the tripartite agreement. Further, bondholders have first charge on all monies to be received from sale of water (for irrigation and power generation) under Upper Krishna Project (UKP) ranking equally with existing and future mortgages and charges as may be approved by the trustee.

GoK benefits from an improving financial performance, supported by slower growth of current expenditure in relation to current revenue and fiscal reforms. GoK enacted the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, in 2002, long before the government of India (GoI) and other states.

Despite the slowdown of the state economy, revenue surplus/gross state domestic product (GSDP) and fiscal deficit/GSDP in FY10 (year-end March) were comfortable at 0.48% and 3.24%, respectively. Its fiscal deficit ratio was within GoI's prescribed limit of 4%.

As per the FY12 budget estimate, revenue surplus and fiscal deficit in FY12 are expected to be 0.29% and 2.87% of GSDP, respectively. The state's fiscal forecast (up to FY15) is in line with the Thirteenth Finance Commission (TFC) recommendation. Fitch notes that sound economic growth is crucial for the state to achieve its fiscal forecast (nominal GSDP growth of 14.5%), while revenue receipts are projected to grow 15.2% per annum during FY12-FY15. While some slippage on the fiscal forecast is likely, Fitch is of the view that the state will achieve the TFC targets.

The structured payment mechanism mandates KBJNL to deposit the funds in the escrow account, likely at State Bank of India ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), 45 days in advance of the bond service instalment date. If there is a shortfall, the trustee or KBJNL will communicate to GoK to meet the shortfall. If GoK fails to adequately fund, three working days before bond due date, the trustee will invoke the guarantee. On invocation the GoK must bridge the deficit. Under normal circumstances the principal/interest cheques will be dispatched seven days before due date.

Any deviation in the structured payment mechanism and change in the credit quality of GoK would trigger a rating action.

KBJNL is wholly owned by GoK and was formed with the key objective to develop irrigation projects in Krishna basin, utilising the 173 thousand million cubic feet of water allocated to UKP.