(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has maintained
VB-Verbund's 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A',
Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The rating actions follows OeVAG's announcement on 27 February 2012 that the
Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable) will become a significant minority
shareholder in OeVAG. The announcement foresees a write-down in OeVAG's nominal
share capital of up to 70% and simultaneously a capital increase of at least
EUR480m.
The Austrian government will inject EUR250m of the capital increase and at least
EUR230m will be provided by VB-Verbund's primary banks. As a result, the
Republic of Austria will hold over 40% of OeVAG's voting rights. The primary
banks will continue to hold a majority of voting rights (slightly over 50%).
These measures will result in higher regulatory capital ratios (Fitch estimates
the increase to be around 100bps as at the end-2011). The improved regulatory
capital levels underpin VB-Verbund's VR.
OeVAG started a comprehensive restructuring process in 2010 with the ultimate
aim of becoming a smaller entity focussed on providing services for VB-Verbund's
primary banks. This process included the sale of a real estate subsidiary
(Europolis) and most of its former Central and Eastern European subsidiary,
Volksbank International AG, to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; 'BBB'/Stable) in
Q112. However, delays in the restructuring process and various negative one-off
effects (e.g. impairments of Greek bonds, book value write downs of its Romanian
subsidiary which was excluded from the sale transaction to Sberbank) will result
in a considerable loss for 2011, necessitating the capital strengthening
measures announced on 27 February.
The maintenance of the RWN on VB-Verbund's VR reflects Fitch's view that despite
the announced capital measures, VB-Verbund's financial and risk profile remains
weak and vulnerable to execution risks around OeVAG's restructuring plan and
risks at Volksbank Romania. Should the restructuring of OeVAG lead to a further
weakening of VB-Verbund, VB-Verbund's VR could be downgraded. If OeVAG continues
to face challenges in relation to its capital position, risk profile and revised
business model despite these announced measures, this would also put downward
pressure on VB-Verbund's VR.
VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs are solely based on Fitch's view of the
availability of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria. In Fitch's view,
VB-Verbund's sizeable domestic market share will remain unaffected by OeVAG's
ongoing reorganisation and VB-Verbund will therefore continue to be systemically
important for the Austrian economy.
Fitch has stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time
in many developed economies. Should the agency change its view about the
propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for VB-Verbund and
other major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on VB-Verbund's
IDRs, Support Rating and SRF.
VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of
member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central
institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings
under the agency's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual
support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG.