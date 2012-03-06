Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered our rating on the class A-1 notes;

-- Affirmed our rating on the class A-2 notes; and

-- Raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Jan. 4, 2012--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all the rated classes of notes has increased since we took rating action in the transaction on April 16, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Jubilee CDO VIII B.V."). In our opinion, this is due to an increase in the portfolio's aggregate collateral balance to EUR382.5 million from EUR375.5 million--largely as a result of higher recoveries than we previously assumed on assets that we considered as defaulted (i.e., rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). From the January 2012 trustee report, we have observed an improvement in the coverage tests, and an increase in the weighted-average spread to 3.39% from 2.87%.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has decreased to 4.8 years from 6.3 years since our April 2010 review. This has resulted in a reduction of our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that non-euro-denominated assets currently compose 30.0% of the portfolio. British pound sterling-denominated assets composing 20.8% portfolio are being hedged by a portfolio currency swap, with any mismatches hedged by options. Additionally, sterling-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated assets together composing 9.2% of the portfolio are being hedged by cross-currency swaps.

In our opinion, the documentation for the portfolio currency swap, options and cross-currency swaps does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we have also considered scenarios where the portfolio currency swap counterparty, options, and cross currency swap counterparty ("the hedge counterparties") do not perform and where, as a result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.

We recently lowered our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Barclays Bank PLC, the transaction's portfolio currency swap and options provider, to 'A+' from 'AA-' (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Our credit and cash flow analysis, without giving credit to the portfolio currency swap and options counterparty, indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class A-1 and A-2 notes is at a level that we consider commensurate with a rating no higher than 'AA- (sf)'--the equivalent of our long-term ICR plus one notch on Barclays Bank. Hence, we have lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' our rating on the class A-1 notes, and affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes.

Our credit and cash flow analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class B, C, D, and E notes is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. As our ratings on all of these classes of notes are now lower than those on the hedge counterparties in the transaction, they are not constrained by our ratings on the hedge counterparties.

Our rating on the class E notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Jubilee CDO VIII is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in December 2007 and is managed by Alcentra Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Jubilee CDO VIII B.V.

EUR400 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Rating Lowered

A-1 AA- (sf) AA (sf)

Rating Affirmed

A-2 AA- (sf)

Ratings Raised

B A (sf) BBB+ (sf)

C BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)

D BB+ (sf) B+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)