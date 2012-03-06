(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
Ratings -- Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. --------------------------- 06-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
21-Dec-2009 BB/B BB/B
09-Oct-2007 BB+/B BB+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
KZT3 bil fltg rate nts ser KZ2C0Y05C515 due
08/10/2012 BB+ 06-Mar-2012
US$136 mil 8.03% bank ln due 03/01/2013 BB+ 06-Mar-2012
KZT3 bil 8.% (Proposed) bnds due 12/31/2014 BB+ 06-Mar-2012