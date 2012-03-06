(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
Overview
-- We expect that the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg will continue
its long-term fiscal consolidation policies.
-- Tax-supported debt is on a declining trend and the acquisition of EnBW
shares has not jeopardized public finances, in our opinion.
-- We are raising our long-term rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' and affirming
the 'A-1+' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state's budgetary
performance and debt burden will improve by 2014.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg to 'AAA' from
'AA+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1+'
short-term rating.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectation that the new government will continue the
state's long-term fiscal consolidation. It also reflects Baden-Wuerttemberg's
gradually declining debt trend, and that the recent acquisition of the stake
in utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW; A-/Stable/A-2) did not
jeopardize public finances.