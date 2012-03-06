March 06 -
Overview
-- On March 1, 2012, the Irish government, European Commission, European
Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund announced their plan to
finalize the details of the restructuring, and related recapitalization, of
Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) by the end of the first half of 2012.
-- We are therefore placing the 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit
rating on IL&P on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are affirming the
'B' short-term counterparty credit rating.
-- The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects our view that we could
revise our assessment of IL&P's systemic importance as a result of the
restructuring.
-- We expect to fully resolve the CreditWatch once the recapitalization
is completed and the future strategy and profile of IL&P have been confirmed.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on
Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 'B' short-term
rating was affirmed. Today's rating announcement does not affect the ratings on debt
issues of IL&P, which are guaranteed by the Republic of Ireland
(BBB+/Negative/A-2).
We also maintained our 'BBB-' ratings on IL&P's wholly owned subsidiary, Irish
Life Assurance PLC (ILA), on CreditWatch with developing implications (see
separate rating action titled "Irish Life Assurance Ratings Kept On
CreditWatch Developing On Anticipated Sale To Irish Government," published
today on RatingsDirect).
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement on March 1, 2012, that the
authorities (which we define as the Irish government, European Commission,
European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund) intend to finalize
the details of the restructuring, and related recapitalization, of IL&P by the
end of the first half of 2012. We understand that the authorities will decide
on the future direction of IL&P by end-April and that an updated restructuring
plan for IL&P will be completed by end-June 2012.
The issuer credit rating on IL&P is two notches higher than its 'b'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of IL&P's "high"
systemic importance in Ireland and our assessment of the Irish government as
"supportive" under our criteria. We base our view of IL&P's systemic
importance on its market share of domestic retail deposits, which is in excess
of 10%, its current account franchise, and its share of outstanding mortgage
stock, which is roughly 20%.
In our opinion, the likelihood of the authorities finding a viable long-term
solution for IL&P is constrained by the bank's high loan-to-deposit
ratio--227% at June 30, 2011--and its reported EUR16 billion book of loss-making
Irish tracker mortgages, among other factors. We note that the Irish
government remains committed to purchasing IL&P's wholly owned subsidiary,
ILA. We understand that the capital injection into IL&P as a result of the
purchase will be EUR1.3 billion and that the authorities have agreed on the end
of June 2012 as a deadline.
The authorities have not disclosed the possible outcomes of their
restructuring review. We do not question the Irish government's stated
commitment to support IL&P--most obviously demonstrated by the forthcoming
capital injection. However, we are increasingly unsure whether IL&P will
continue to qualify for an assessment of "high" systemic importance under our
criteria.
In addition, on Feb. 28, 2011, IL&P announced that it expected its loan
impairment charge for 2011 to be about EUR1.4 billion (compared with EUR420
million in 2010). The increase, which is larger than we expected, reflects
tighter regulatory provisioning requirements with respect to house price
decline and mortgage arrears, as well as a worsening in borrower behavior, in
our view. The reported mortgage arrears rate was a high 11.5% of total cases
at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 6.8% a year earlier. IL&P also reported that its
Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.3% at Dec. 31, 2011. However, this ratio benefited
from the first part of IL&P's recapitalization by the government in July 2011.
As a result, IL&P became more than 99% owned by the government at that point.
Our ratings on IL&P continue to reflect our view of its 'bb' anchor,
"moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "below average" funding, and "weak" liquidity, as our criteria
define these terms. The SACP of IL&P is 'b'. Our view of the bank's SACP
excludes its life operations, which we understand will be legally separated
from IL&P by the end of June 2012. Our assessment of IL&P's risk position as
"adequate" reflects our economic risk score of '7' for Ireland. This score is
one component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA).
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects our view that we could revise our
assessment of IL&P's systemic importance as a result of the restructuring, as
we are unsure whether IL&P will continue to qualify for an assessment of
"high" systemic importance under our criteria.
We could lower the ratings on IL&P if the restructuring leads to a shift in
its deposit base, loan book, or market position to the extent that its market
share and importance to the banking system decrease. Our review will also take
into account the impact of the restructuring plan on our assessment of IL&P's
SACP, over and above its deteriorating financial performance as indicated by
its recently announced impairment charge. As a result, we could lower the
ratings by more than one notch, or affirm them. Our current ratings reflect
our expectation that IL&P will receive the EUR1.3 billion capital injection from
the government in June 2012.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B
SACP b
Anchor bb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)*
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average And Weak (-2)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
*When a bank's anchor, derived from our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) methodology, is in the 'bb' category and its common equity
regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a
"moderate" assessment of capital and earnings is neutral for the SACP (see
paragraph 88 of "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," Nov. 9, 2011).
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Irish Life Assurance Ratings Kept On CreditWatch Developing On
Anticipated Sale To Irish Government, March 6, 2012
-- Ireland's 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook
Negative, Jan. 13, 2012
-- BICRA On Ireland Revised To Group '7' From Group '6', Nov. 9, 2011
-- BICRA On The U.K. Maintained At Group '3', Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Irish Life & Permanent PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/B
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Ratings Affirmed
Irish Life & Permanent PLC
Commercial Paper B