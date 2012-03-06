(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Saudi Telecom Co. ----------------------------- 06-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia

Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2008 --/-- A+/A-1

Rationale

The rating on Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses as 'a', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STC in an event of financial distress.