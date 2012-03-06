(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

Overview

-- Standard & Poor's updated its ratings definitions on Feb. 24, 2012, and we are conducting a review of existing short-term ratings using the new rating definitions.

-- We are revising our short-term rating on Russian regional water utility Vodokanal St. Petersburg to 'B' from 'B-1' because of the change in our ratings definition.

-- At the same time, we are affirming all our other ratings on Vodokanal St. Petersburg, including the 'BB+' long-term and 'ruAA+' national scale ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on its 100% parent, Russian City of St. Petersburg, as well as our expectations that the company will continue to benefit from a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the city.

Rating Action

On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its short-term corporate credit rating on Russian regional water utility Vodokanal St. Petersburg (VKSPB) to 'B' from 'B-1'. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale ratings. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The revision of the short-term rating to 'B' from 'B-1' follows the update of our short-term rating definitions for the 'B' category, in which we removed the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions (see "Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions", published Feb. 24, 2012).

The ratings reflect our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the company's 100% owner, the City of St. Petersburg (BBB/Stable/--), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to VKSPB in the event of financial distress. We assess VKSPB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b+'.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, our current view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of VKSPB's:

-- "Very important" role, given its strategic importance to the city as the sole provider of essential infrastructure services; and

-- "Very strong" link with the city government, given St. Petersburg's 100% ownership of VKSPB, our expectation that the company will not be privatized in the medium term, the city's commitment to financing a portion of VKSPB's capital-expenditure program, and the risk to the city government's reputation if VKSPB were to default.

The company's SACP reflects its monopoly position in its franchise area, diverse customer base, stable cash flows derived primarily from regulated activities, and a favorable, albeit opaque and short-term, tariff regulation regime.

These strengths are offset by VKSPB's aging operating assets and resulting heavy medium-term investment needs, significant operating risk resulting from the deteriorating quality of its water supply, tightening quality standards, a historical lack of prudent financial management, and less-than-adequate liquidity.

We expect the company to receive an only modest 2.9% year-on-year tariff increase in 2012 in two steps (in July and September). Because of rising costs--notably on energy and fuel--the increase will not be enough to maintain profitability, and it will likely fall from 44% (on a rolling-12-months basis ended Sept. 30, 2011) to a still adequate 40%.

Liquidity

We currently view VKSPB's liquidity as "less-than-adequate" in accordance with our criteria. The constraining factors include a historical lack of prudent financial management, history of covenant breaches in the past, and aggressive liquidity management. We also note that the city government, in our view, has the ability and willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to the company in a timely manner.

We estimate the ratio of potential sources to uses of liquidity at about 1.4x in the next 12 months, which we expect to decline to 1.1x in 2013.

As of Jan. 1, 2012, the main sources of VKSPB's liquidity included:

-- Balance-sheet cash of about Russian ruble (RUB) 2.6 billion (about $86 million), although we believe part of this is tied to operations;

-- Funds from operations, which we estimate at about $280 million a year;

-- Availability of EUR65 million ($90.4 million) under long-term, committed, project-specific lines; and

-- Availability of RUB4.0 billion ($133 million) under a non-project-specific, committed line expiring in December 2013.

Key potential uses of liquidity as of the same date included:

-- Short-term maturities of about $181 million; and

-- Capital expenditures of about $245 million (excluding the portion financed from the city budget).

Under existing loan agreements, VKSPB is subject to several financial covenants. We estimate that after successful refinancing of a $62.9 million credit facility in 2011, the company has adequate headroom under the existing covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that VKSPB will continue to benefit from a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from St. Petersburg.

We could take negative rating actions if we saw signs that the city's support for VKSPB were weakening, for example if we took the view that the city's willingness or ability to provide tangible financial support had decreased, or if privatization plans were to emerge, indicating that VKSPB's importance to the city had reduced. A one-notch deterioration in the company's SACP would not automatically cause a downgrade, provided that we continued to see a high likelihood of support for VKSPB from St. Petersburg.

We could take positive rating actions if we took positive rating actions on St. Petersburg, or if we saw a more predictable and long-term tariff regime, moderate financial policies, adequate liquidity management, and greater transparency. If we were to lift VKSPB's SACP by one notch, it would result in a one-notch upgrade of the long-term corporate credit rating, provided that the company's role for and link to the city remain the same.

