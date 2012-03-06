March 06 -

Summary analysis -- Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.U. --- 06-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Amusement parks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Spanish leisure park operator Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.U. (Parques Reunidos) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile and modest deleveraging capacity. They also reflect the company's very limited headroom under financial covenants at its European operations, which mainly underpins our "less than adequate" liquidity assessment, despite positive free cash flow generation.

In addition, the ratings factor in our view of Parques Reunidos' "weak" business profile, given its very seasonal business, high capital expenditure (capex) needs, and exposure to weather conditions and consumer spending trends. These risks, we believe, are partially mitigated by Parques Reunidos' position as the world's fourth-largest leisure park operator by number of visitors, above-average geographic diversification, relatively resilient earnings during the global economic downturn, and good track record in creating value through acquisitions of under-managed parks.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe Parques Reunidos should be able to grow in 2012 despite the difficult economic environment, thanks to its focus on regional parks that are less reliant on tourism, as well as the benefits derived from affordable entry prices and in-park offerings, which have offered some resilience in times of economic downturns.

In our base-case scenario for financial year-end 2012 (ending Sept. 30), we anticipate low single-digit revenue growth. This is supported by our expectations of a slight improvement in per capita spending, owing to yield management initiatives, almost flat attendance levels in Europe compared with 2011, and U.S. attendance rates returning close to 2010 levels. We note that attendance levels were fairly affected in financial 2011 as a result of hurricane Irene, the earthquake in Washington, and the fact that Norway suffered one of its rainiest summers.

On profitability, we expect Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margins to remain broadly in line with 2011 levels at about 34.0%, lower than 2010 margin levels, but still resulting in a nominal EBITDA increase for 2012. That said, we currently do not anticipate that the company's 2012 adjusted EBITDA will meaningfully exceed 2010 levels.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Parques Reunidos' highly leveraged capital structure and its very limited headroom under financial covenants are currently, the main rating drivers.

In our opinion, the company's tight headroom under financial covenants of about 5% (including the equity injection of EUR18 million in November 2011 for financial year 2011) makes its financing structure vulnerable to the slightest downward earning swings. However, we understand that management intends to use the remaining EUR42 million available for equity cures at holding company level, and if needed, partially repay its European debt facility with available cash on balance sheet, in order to avoid any potential covenant breaches. Under our base-case scenario, we do not anticipate any covenant breaches over the next 18 months, but believe that there are currently significant uncertainties about the group's ability to avoid such breaches at the end of financial 2013. We expect the group to satisfactorily address its covenant situation in order to restore adequate headroom ahead of its financial year-end 2012.

In our base-case scenario, we estimate adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 8.5x as of financial year-end 2012, after adjusting for operating leases and EUR382 million of existing shareholder loans (or about 6.5x excluding the shareholder loans).

We believe that Parques Reunidos' adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA will only decline moderately at best, from post-refinancing levels, over the next few years. This is because the payment-in-kind (PIK) characteristics of the shareholder loans are likely to partially offset the cash flow sweep in Europe (i.e., the company's pay down of outstanding European debt with available free cash flow) and overall EBITDA growth. However, in our view, Parques Reunidos' ability to generate cash mitigates its high debt leverage, as reflected in its unadjusted EBITDA-to-cash interest coverage ratio of about 2.0x for financial 2011. Based on the company's latest earnings trends, we expect this ratio to slightly improve to about 2.5x by financial year-end 2012.

Liquidity

We view Parques Reunidos' liquidity as "less than adequate," according to our criteria, particularly in light of its tight headroom under financial covenants at its European operations, which are legally ring-fenced from its U.S. operations. We base our assessment on the company's:

-- Sources of liquidity, including cash and revolving credit facility (RCF) availability, which will likely exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months;

-- Positive free cash flow generation of about EUR45 million, by our estimates, as of financial year-end 2012;

-- Cash balances of about EUR125 million on Dec. 31, 2011, which include about EUR42 million of shareholders' equity funds to be used if necessary as equity cures for potential covenant breaches;

-- Committed and fully undrawn EUR70 million RCF in Europe on Dec. 31, 2011, maturing in 2014;

-- Committed $120 million RCF in the U.S., which was part of the February 2011 refinancing and continues to be fully undrawn on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Approximately EUR35 million of undrawn committed back-up lines, with a maturity of less than 12 months; and

-- The absence of mandatory debt repayments until 2015 (excluding the 50% cash flow sweep mechanism on the European debt).

Regarding covenant compliance and headroom, in November 2011, Parques Reunidos used EUR18 million--out of a total of EUR60 million injected in February 2011 for equity cure purposes--to avoid a covenant breach based on financial 2011 results. The company chose to use equity cures as a way of maintaining its debt instruments issued in 2007, when debt was relatively cheaper compared with the period following the 2008 global financial crisis. We expect the company to once again resort to an equity cure for the covenant test covering financial-year 2012, using part or all of the remaining EUR42 million equity cure reserve. Parques Reunidos could also chose to repay its debt by using additional cash on balance sheet (considering the leverage covenant is calculated on a gross level) to avoid any covenant breach until the next challenging covenant test, which we expect will be at the end of financial 2013. Moreover, under the terms of its U.S. operations' debt instruments, the group could potentially upstream about $25 million annually, which could then be used to alleviate covenant headroom pressure at its European operations. We expect covenant headroom to remain adequate over the next two years at its U.S. operations.

Recovery analysis

-- The issue rating on the senior secured $430 million bond due 2017 is 'B-'. The recovery rating on this instrument is '4', indicating our expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. The bond was co-issued by Parques Reunidos' fully owned U.S. subsidiary Palace Entertainment Holdings LLC (Palace) and Palace's 100%-owned finance subsidiary Palace Entertainment Holdings Corp.

-- Bondholders have no claim or guarantee outside the U.S., and there is no cross-default with Parques Reunidos' non-U.S. debt. Our recovery analysis therefore only considers the Parques Reunidos' U.S. business, excluding any value or claim coming from the European business at the point of default.

-- Our issue and recovery ratings on the bond reflect our valuation of Palace as a going concern, which is underpinned by our view of this subsidiary's strong market share, its sizable portfolio of theme parks in good locations, and the relatively high barriers to entry typical of the sector. The ratings are further supported by our view of the fair security and guarantee package provided to the bondholders, and Palace's exposure to the U.S. insolvency regime, which we view as rather favorable for creditors.

-- At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the presence of the $120 million super senior RCF, which would rank ahead of the bond in a post-default waterfall, and by our view of Palace's high leverage.

-- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2014, assuming primarily a reduction in discretionary consumer spending. Our going-concern analysis leads to a stressed gross enterprise value of about $290 million at our simulated point of default, translating into a blended enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 6x.

For a full recovery analysis, see "Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A.U. Recovery Rating Profile," published on March 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parques Reunidos will resort to an equity cure for the covenant test covering financial 2012, using part or all of the remaining EUR42 million equity cure reserve, and/or additional cash on balance sheet to avoid any potential covenant breach for the period. The outlook also anticipates that the company will satisfactorily address its covenant situation in order to restore adequate headroom ahead of financial year-end 2012. We furthermore expect Parques Reunidos' to continue generating positive free cash flow generation and resume EBITDA growth in financial 2012. Given our views of Parques Reunidos' operating performance, we believe adjusted EBITDA interest coverage should remain sustainably at or above about 1.0x (or about 2.0x on an unadjusted basis).

We could lower our ratings if Parques Reunidos is unable to satisfactorily address its tightening covenant situation by financial year-end 2012, fails to maintain positive free cash flow generation, or if adjusted EBITDA to cash interest coverage falls below the abovementioned target.

We currently do not see upside rating potential given our opinion of the group's current "less than adequate" liquidity, and our view of Parques Reunidos' modest pace of deleveraging over the medium term. Any upgrade, however, would be subject to our assessment of liquidity as "adequate" and to adjusted leverage falling below 6.0x.

