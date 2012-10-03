In analyzing this transaction, we have applied our general criteria for
assigning and monitoring ratings (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on Feb. 16, 2011).
We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in this transaction through
conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the
pool, our analysis estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity
and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the
potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses
associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure
frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating
level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss
protection, in the absence of any additional factors. We assume that the
probability of foreclosure is a function of both borrower and loan
characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan
more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.
In performing the credit analysis on this pool, we adopted the methodology and
assumptions described in the sections entitled "Foreclosure Frequency
Assumptions" and "Loss Severity Assumptions" in our Spanish residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Criteria For Rating Spanish
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on March 1, 2002, and
"Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009), with the following adjustments for
this transaction:
-- 'AA' base foreclosure frequency: 9%;
-- 'A' base foreclosure frequency: 7%;
-- 'BBB' base foreclosure frequency: 5%;
-- 'AA' market value decline: 40%;
-- 'A' market value decline: 35%;
-- 'BBB' market value decline: 30%;
-- 'BB' market value decline: 25%;
-- Jumbo loan penalty: EUR500,000 in Dublin;
-- Jumbo valuation penalty: EUR625,000 in Dublin;
-- First-time buyer penalty: 10% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- Income multiple penalty: 20% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- Self-certified penalty: 25% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- No adjustment is made for loans with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of
less than 50%;
-- Geographic concentration penalty: 1% addition to adjusted base
foreclosure frequency for all loans if the concentration is greater than 60%
in Dublin and greater than 20% in any other county;
-- The fixed costs of foreclosure are assumed to be 4% of the loan
balance; and
-- The foreclosure period is assumed to be 48 months for the reasons set
out further below.
The criteria applicable to our cash flow analysis for this transaction are
primarily our "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published
on Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow
Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published on Jan. 6, 2009.
Due to current forbearance measures and the legal uncertainty regarding the
foreclosure process, repossessions have generally been limited in the Irish
residential mortgage market. To address this risk, we have increased our
foreclosure period in our analysis to 48 months. Additionally, we have assumed
that all loans with arrears greater than nine monthly payments default on Day
1 in our cash flow analysis, with losses and recoveries being realized at the
end of the 48 month foreclosure period.
The level of severe arrears in this transaction has been increasing steadily
since our previous review. Currently, the level of 90+ days delinquencies is
19.2%, up from 8.27% in Q1 2011. We have observed this trend across Irish RMBS
transactions in general. In our view, it can be largely attributed to the low
transition rate from severe delinquencies to repossessions. This transition
rate is kept low by the prevailing political and legal environment surrounding
mortgage arrears, and by the foreclosure process.
The continued decline in Irish house prices has led to an increase in
weighted-average indexed loan-to-value ratios in the pool. This, combined with
the increase in arrears, has resulted in an overall increase in our WAFF,
WALS, and required loss protection estimates in this transaction.
We have modeled the transaction as undercollateralized, based on our
assumption that loans of nine months or more in arrears have defaulted. We
give benefit to related recoveries in our analysis, assuming recoveries of 30%
at the 'AA' rating level, 45% at the 'A' rating level, and 50% at the 'BBB'
rating level for this transaction. As a result, and due to the increase in
required loss protection, we have lowered our ratings on the class A1, A2, and
A3 notes, based on the results of our cash flow analysis.
Fastnet Securities 6 is an Irish RMBS transaction with loans originated by Permanent TSB
PLC.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Lowered
Fastnet Securities 6 Ltd.
EUR2.581 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A1 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)
A2 A (sf) AA+ (sf)
A3 BBB- (sf A (sf)