March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the three major diversified mining
companies: BHP Billiton Plc/Ltd , Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd and Anglo
American Plc. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release.
The affirmations follow an industry review, which included an analysis of
forecast operational and financial profiles for each company over the next three
to four years. Over this period, Fitch expects general commodity prices to
remain at favourable levels, driven by demand from China and other emerging
markets. Nonetheless, the agency's conservative base rating case for each
company factors in lower assumed prices compared to 2010/11.
Each company's credit metrics are forecast to remain strong for their respective
rating categories. Fitch's forecasts incorporate historically high capex
expenditure continuing over the next three to four years, together with moderate
increases in dividends. Fitch's expectation for each company is that these
distributions will continue to be accommodated within expected cash flow
generation.
With uniformly strong credit metrics, rating differentials are at present
largely driven by comparative profitability levels and operational factors such
as commodity diversification, reserve life and the cost position of individual
operations. In this respect, BHPB continues to be differentiated from its peers
by its ownership of substantial, and highly profitable, oil & gas operations.
Also, while each of the companies are substantial producers of iron ore, copper
and coal, at present, BHPB's and RT's iron ore operations are substantially
larger than those of AA.
Liquidity and capital markets access is strong for each company and does not
represent a major differentiating factor.