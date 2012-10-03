UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Kowloon Canton Railway Corp. ------------------ 03-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Railroads
Mult. CUSIP6: 500748
Mult. CUSIP6: 50074J
Mult. CUSIP6: 50074K
Mult. CUSIP6: 50074M
==============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
31-Jul-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 08/16/2001: sr
unsecd AAA 16-Dec-2010
US$50 mil 7.77% nts due 11/17/2014 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD800 mil 4.65% nts due 06/10/2013 AAA 16-Dec-2010
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 04/20/2009: sr
unsecd AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD1.3 bil 3.50% 10-year med-term nts due
04/29/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD400 mil 2.65% 5-year med-term nts due
04/28/2014 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD415 mil 4.13% med-term nts due 05/15/2024 AAA 16-Dec-2010
US$750 mil 5.125% med-term nts due
05/20/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD500 mil 3.88% med-term nts due 06/15/2021 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD750 mil 3.82% nts ser 7 due 07/09/2021 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD435 mil 3.64% bnds ser 8 due 07/24/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD1 bil 2.80% nts due 02/02/2015 AAA 16-Dec-2010
HKD800 mil 1.30% med-term nts due 05/20/2013 AAA 16-Dec-2010
Rationale
The rating on Kowloon Canton Railway Corp. (KCRC) reflects the "almost certain" likelihood that the government of the Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR; AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KCRC in events of financial distress. As a result, the long-term corporate credit rating is equalized with the long-term issuer rating on Hong Kong.
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
U.S. President Donald Trump "believes the climate is changing," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Saturday after Trump's decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate accord sparked dismay across the world.