March 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Genix Automation Private Limited (GAPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch C(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating reflects GAPL's stretched liquidity position as reflected in its near 93% utilisation of the fund-based working capital limits for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The latter is attributed to a stretched working capital cycle of 84 days in FY11 (FY10: 49 days), largely due to an increase in average inventory days to 90 days from 62 days during the same period.

Fitch notes that although the company has a sound customer profile, over 70% of FY11 revenues were contributed by Tata Motors Limited (TML). The customer concentration is likely to remain as TML also accounts for 55% of the total order book value of INR531.10m (2.3x FY11 revenues) as at end-February 2012, with Nissan Motors Company Ltd contributing about 30% and others 15%. Therefore, any delay in payment from these customers would add to liquidity pressures.

A positive rating guideline would be enhancements in working capital limits. A negative rating guideline would be over-utilization of bank limits thus resulting in penal interest.

Incorporated in 2006, GAPL provides turnkey automation solutions, ranging from designing and engineering to installation and commissioning, to major passenger car manufacturers in India. In FY11, GAPL reported revenue of INR230.3m (FY10: INR219.7m) and an EBITDA margin of 10% (13%).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to GAPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR50m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR160m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch C(ind)'