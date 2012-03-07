March 07 -

Overview

-- Netherlands-based group Heineken N.V. enjoys strong positions in the world beer market.

-- The group's free cash flow generation is strong and sustainable, in excess of EUR2 billion in 2011.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings to Heineken.

-- The stable outlook anticipates that the group will maintain a resilient performance and an intermediate financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings to Netherlands-based brewer Heineken N.V. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Heineken N.V., an international brewer incorporated in The Netherlands, reflect our view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

We view the business risk profile as strong mainly because of the group's leading international positions in the huge world beer industry. Heineken enjoys No. 1 or 2 positions in about 60 markets, of which France, the U.K., Nigeria, Mexico, and India are key. Heineken has above-average geographic diversification, with a significant footprint on all continents but a strong exposure to Western Europe, where beer consumption is slightly declining. The strong recognition of the Heineken brand, known as the world-leading premium beer, is an additional business strength. Nevertheless, Heineken reports considerably weaker operating margins than its rated peers. In our view, that's because it mainly operates in very competitive markets, where the group does not have a very dominant market share. Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (A-/Stable/A-2) and SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) report Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margins of 40% and 35%, versus only 20% for Heineken, owing to their strong leadership in key markets, notably in America. Consequently, we take the view that Heineken has less flexibility than peers to absorb a margin squeeze if prices for raw materials were to jump.

Heineken's financial profile is underpinned by superior free cash flow generation ability. The company generated almost EUR6 billion in the past three years, and we expect that free cash flow will continue to exceed EUR1.3 billion a year. However, this is lower than in the past because of higher capital expenditures (capex). The group's financial measures are at the bottom end of our guidelines for an intermediate financial score, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.8x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 28% at year-end 2011. Heineken's financial metrics have recovered from lows in 2008 following the acquisition of Scottish & Newcastle. It is our understanding that the group's financial policy is to keep reported net debt to EBITDA (before exceptional and amortization of brands and customer relationships) below 2.5x, possibly reaching 3.5x should external growth opportunities arise again.

Liquidity

We view liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define this term, expecting sources to comfortably cover needs by more than 1.2x in 2012 and 2013.

We incorporate the following assumptions about sources of liquidity in 2012:

-- About EUR2.6 billion of FFO,

-- An opening available cash balance of EUR0.3 billion,

-- Availability of about EUR1 billion under the group's revolving facility, and

-- A proven ability to tap the financial markets as a regular issuer.

This compares with the following needs for the same period:

-- Significant mandatory debt repayments, with notably EUR2.4 billion to refinance in 2013,

-- Maintenance capex significantly below total capex, and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR650 million.

We expect Heineken to refinance in the very near term the substantial maturities coming due in 2013.

Exposure to financial covenants is limited, with no maintenance but one incurrence covenant preventing the group from increasing leverage above 3.5x in case of an acquisition.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the predictability of Heineken's operations. It also takes into account our expectations that the group's adjusted FFO to net debt will remain in the 25%-35% corridor and that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.0x. We expect Heineken to continue playing an active role in the consolidation of the still relatively fragmented beer market, and therefore factor in headroom for debt-financed acquisitions into the ratings. We have set adjusted FFO to net debt of 25% as the minimum commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating. But we would tolerate a small deviation in case of external growth, if the ratio remains close to 25% and quickly recovers thereafter, on the back of the group's strong and proven deleveraging abilities.

We tested our projections with conservative assumptions, concluding that only an exceptionally adverse operating performance would lower the FFO to net debt ratio to the minimum for a 'BBB+' rating. We computed that a 5% decrease in revenues could push the ratio down to the 25% floor at constant operating margin. We view this scenario as unlikely given the group's strong track record for sales growth, strong growth prospects in emerging markets where Heineken has a solid presence, and the substantial growth in capital expenditures assumed in our forecasts. Equally importantly, we have conducted stress tests on profitability indicators and noted that our minimum financial guidelines would hold even with a substantial 250 basis points erosion of the EBITDA margin. The stable outlook reflects our forward-looking expectations that Heineken will report sales growth in the mid-single digits in the coming years and will continue to generate sizable free cash flows despite higher capex.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Heineken N.V.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2