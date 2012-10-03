We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in this transaction through
conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the
pool, our analysis estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity
and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the
potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses
associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure
frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating
level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss
protection, in the absence of any additional factors. We assume that the
probability of foreclosure is a function of both borrower and loan
characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan
more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.
In performing the credit analysis on this pool, we adopted the methodology and
assumptions described in the sections entitled "Foreclosure Frequency
Assumptions" and "Loss Severity Assumptions" in our Spanish residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Criteria for Rating Spanish
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on March 1, 2002, and
"Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009), with the following adjustments for
this transaction:
-- 'AA ' base foreclosure frequency: 9%;
-- 'A ' base foreclosure frequency: 7%;
-- 'BBB ' base foreclosure frequency: 5%;
-- 'AA ' market value decline: 40%;
-- 'A ' market value decline: 35%;
-- 'BBB ' market value decline: 30%;
-- 'BB ' market value decline: 25%;
-- Jumbo loan penalty: EUR500,000 in Dublin;
-- Jumbo valuation penalty: EUR625,000 in Dublin;
-- First-time buyer penalty: 10% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- Income multiple penalty: 20% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- Self-certified penalty: 25% addition to adjusted base foreclosure
frequency;
-- No adjustment is made for loans with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of
less than 50%;
-- Geographic concentration penalty: 1% addition to adjusted base
foreclosure frequency for all loans if the concentration is greater than 60%
in Dublin and greater than 20% in any other county;
-- The fixed costs of foreclosure are assumed to be 4% of the loan
balance; and
-- The foreclosure period is assumed to be 48 months for the reasons set
out further below.
The criteria applicable to our cash flow analysis for this transaction are
primarily our "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published
on Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow
Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published on Jan. 6, 2009.
Due to current forbearance measures and the legal uncertainty regarding the
foreclosure process, repossessions have generally been limited in the Irish
residential mortgage market. To address this risk, we have increased our
foreclosure period in our analysis to 48 months. Additionally, we have assumed
that all loans with arrears greater than nine monthly payments default on Day
1 in our cash flow analysis, with losses and recoveries being realized at the
end of the 48 month foreclosure period.
The level of severe arrears in both transactions has been increasing steadily.
In Celtic 9, 90+ day delinquencies have risen to 19.09% from 11.71% since our
previous review in March 2011, while In Celtic 10, 90+ day delinquencies have
increased to 17.85% from 12.42% over the same period.
The continued decline in Irish house prices has also pushed up the
weighted-average indexed LTV ratios in both mortgage pools, with both
transactions exhibiting higher proportions of borrowers in negative equity,
compared with our previous review. This, combined with the increases in
arrears, has resulted in an overall increase in the WAFF, WALS, and required
loss protection estimates in our analysis.
The reserve fund for both transactions are dynamically sized (i.e., partially
sized based on the balance of nonperforming loans) and are nonamortizing. The
reserve fund for Celtic 10 is currently at the level required by the
transaction documents. However, with reduced excess spread, the reserve fund
in Celtic 9 is currently at 98.7% of the required level for the current
interest payment date.
Each transaction also features a liquidity reserve fund, which is funded
through principal receipts and can be replenished on each interest payment
date up to 1% of the current collateral balance. Thus, in a situation where
transaction performance is weak, the issuer can continue to borrow principal
to meet timely payment of interest on the class B notes, at the expense of
meeting ultimate payment of principal on the class A2 notes.
When taking into account recoveries, the class A2 notes in both transactions
are fully collateralized. However, our assumptions of undercollateralization
give rise to negative carry. This, combined with the fact that principal can
be used to pay interest through the liquidity reserve fund, means that we
observe significant principal shortfalls in our cash flow analysis of each of
these transactions. Our analysis shows that the levels of credit enhancement
in both transactions are insufficient for the notes to maintain our current
rating levels. Consequently, we have lowered to 'B+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' and 'B
(sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)' our ratings on Celtic 9's class A2 notes and Celtic
10's class A2 notes, respectively.
We have also lowered to 'B- (sf)' our ratings on the class B notes in both
transactions. This reflects our view on credit enhancement erosion due to
assumed undercollateralization, even when considering recoveries (assumed at
50%) and the available reserve fund level.
Celtic 9 and Celtic 10 are Irish RMBS transactions backed by mortgages
originated by First Active--a subsidiary of Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd..
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Lowered
Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 9 PLC
EUR1.75 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A2 B+ (sf) A (sf)
B B- (sf) BB (sf)
Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 10 PLC
EUR1.79 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A2 B (sf) BBB+ (sf)
B B- (sf) BB- (sf)